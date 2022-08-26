Lethbridge officer didn't use excessive force during arrest that broke suspect's leg: ASIRT

Alberta's police watchdog has cleared a Lethbridge police officer of any wrongdoing after an allegation he assaulted a suspect during her arrest.

The arrest happened on Aug. 4, 2017.

Police had been called twice about the suspect that day – once by family after she threatened suicide, and again after she threatened to harm herself and a family member with a knife.

Officers responded to the suspect's home and spoke with her after the first call, and returned after the second call, but she jumped from her second-floor balcony and left as they were trying to find her.

An officer located the suspect and stopped her.

However, while she was being handcuffed and moved to a police vehicle an incident happened that resulted in her shinbone being broken and her face being injured.

On Friday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) released the results of an investigation into woman's arrest, which found the officer did not use more force than was necessary.

The report says the suspect was "willfully resisting" getting into the back of the police vehicle and in doing so began physically assaulting two officers, so a decision was made to take her to the ground to "reduce the level of threat she posed."

The officer in question and two other officers both stated the suspect had also grabbed at the officer's duty belt.

"A decision to take such a person to the ground to better control them was proportionate, given the totality of the circumstances then experienced," said ASIRT.

"A use of force at this time was reasonably necessary."

Ultimately, ASIRT found that while the "leg sweep" the officer used to get the suspect on the ground did result in a broken leg, it was an "unfortunate and unintended consequence" and that the use of force was "necessary and reasonable in all of the circumstances."