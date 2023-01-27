Lethbridge officers investigate potential arson at southside school

Lethbridge police are investigating aThursday night fire at a school that caused damage to three rooms.

First responders arrived at St. Francis Junior High in the 300 block of 18th Street South just before midnight.

Investigators found three windows that were open – one on the northwest side of the school that had been pried open and two on the east side that had their locks tampered with.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze but say there was fire and smoke damage.

No suspects were found at the scene.

Anyone with information on the fire can call the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444.