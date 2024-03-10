CALGARY
Calgary

    Lethbridge online services to be impacted Sunday night for security upgrades

    City of Lethbridge (File photo) City of Lethbridge (File photo)
    A number of online services will be unavailable Sunday night in order for security upgrades to be implemented.

    The City of Lethbridge posted on its social media feed Sunday that the Helen Schuler Nature Museum, Galt Museum Archive, Public Interactive WebMAPS, Tempest Web Services and Transit Services will all be dark between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

