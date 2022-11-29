Lethbridge opens 2 new laboratories as Chinook hospital lab changes focus

Lethbridge will soon be home to two new laboratories that will focus on the needs of the community while the lab at the Chinook Regional Hospital switches to serve emergency, inpatient and ambulatory needs.

The change is part of a transition of lab services in the province from Alberta Precision Laboratories (APL) to DynaLIFE Medical Laboratories.

"By transitioning community lab services to DynaLIFE, APL will be better able to maintain lab quality and provide a more efficient, effective and sustainable laboratory system that supports Alberta’s growing demand for lab testing," Alberta Health Services (AHS) said in a Tuesday news release.

The two new Lethbridge community labs will be located at 1240 2A Ave. North and 405 Highlands Blvd. West and will open on Feb. 28, 2023. That same day, the Chinook Regional Hospital lab will no longer serve community patients.

Lab services currently operated out of Bigelow Fowler Clinic West and Family Medical Centre will also transfer to the new community lab locations when they open.

"These new labs will introduce patient tools and technologies, add patient capacity, and improve access to lab services in the community," AHS said.

As clients are currently able to book appointments 90 days in advance, thosescheduling an appointment on Nov. 30 or later (for appointments after Feb. 28) will no longer see appointments available at Chinook Regional Hospital, Bigelow Fowler Clinic West and Family Medical Centre.

Clients will be able to begin booking at the new Lethbridge lab locations, for appointments after Feb. 28, beginning on Dec. 6.

They can book online or by calling 1-877-702-4486.