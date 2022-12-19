Lethbridge pet owners find exercise alternatives to avoid the cold

LETHBRIDGE -

The extreme cold, wind chill and risk of frost bite has forced some Lethbridge pet owners to get creative when trying to burn off their pets' energy.

Jay Ellis took his dog Roscoe to Pawtime Indoor Dog Park for the first time on Monday.

"It's -40 C outside and Roscoe loves to socialize, but it's a little bit cold out there to be walking," Ellis said.

"He's super annoying if he doesn't get out to go for a walk, so it's great to have places like this."

Lethbridge is under an extreme cold warning for much of this week.

With more owners choosing to keep their four-legged animals inside, Pawtime Indoor Dog Park owner Kirsten Hungle says her business has seen an increase in clients.

"When it gets this cold out, we're definitely hopping. We have extra staff on. We are definitely busier than normal," Hungle said.

"I think at one point, we maxed out on the coldest day last year. We had 78 dogs come through in one day. Not all at once, but throughout the day."

The plummeting temperatures can be a danger to pets.

"Some dogs do like this cold weather. Some dogs are built for it, but most dogs, when it gets -25 C or colder, you definitely need to be aware of how long their little paws are outside and in the snow," Hungle said.

Hungle says keeping an eye on your pet outside and limiting their time to five minutes or less can be proactive ways to stay safe.

Skylar Plourde, director of services for Community Animal Services, says ensuring pets who prefer being outside have a space to stay warm and get out of the wind is vital.

"If you have a dog that spends time outside and that is where the dog eats and drinks, then the water needs to be heated or in a place where it won't freeze, (and) the same goes for food," Plourde said.

Plourde says the cold temperatures affect pets differently depending on breed, size and weight of the animal.

"The way people keep cats and dogs in the city is a lot different than the way they keep cats and dogs in the county," Plourde said.

"Within the city limits, we don't see a lot of issues where dogs are simply left outside with absolutely no shelter. Most of the time, in the city, their dogs are house pets and they spend a majority of their time inside, so it's really just important to monitor the time they are outside (and) if they're becoming distressed, lifting their paws or shivering, then bring them back inside to warm up."

As for stray cats and dogs, officials say if you find one to try and locate their home, call the shelter and in the meantime provide a space to warm them up.

"If you see a dog wandering the street and you're able to keep it in your garage for the afternoon while you look through social media, talk with neighbours and contact our office, that will significantly increase the chance of that animal going home," Plourde said.

"We are fairly full at the shelter, so if you can try and scavenge social media to possibly find the owner of the pet that helps out a ton, but we are here to assist."