LETHBRIDGE – A 40-year-old man is in police custody in connection with the Lethbridge Police Service's investigations into a recent robbery, an attempted carjacking and a kidnapping.

Officers arrested a suspect Wednesday following a morning robbery in the 2300 block of Fifth Avenue North.

Police believe the man is responsible for an attempted Tuesday evening carjacking in the 200 block of 27th Street South as well as a Sunday night kidnapping in the parking lot of the McDonald's in the 400 block of Mayor Magrath Drive North.

During the kidnapping, a suspect armed with a machete forced his way into a vehicle and had a man drive to locations around Lethbridge before abandoning the victim on the Blood Reserve and stealing his vehicle.

Charges are pending against the 40-year-old man. The man's identity has not been released as, as of Thursday morning, he had not been formally charged.