Lethbridge police arrest 2 in Stafford Drive drug bust

A photo from Lethbridge police showing the items seized in a search of a home on Thursday, March 31, 2022. A photo from Lethbridge police showing the items seized in a search of a home on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina