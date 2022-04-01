Lethbridge police arrest 2 in Stafford Drive drug bust

Lethbridge police have arrested two people after drugs, cash and stolen property were seized from a home on Thursday.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Stafford Drive North.

A Friday news release said police seized 13.6 grams of methamphetamine and "smaller amounts" of cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl, as well as a pellet gun, three chainsaws and almost $1,200 in cash.

Nathanial Fransen, 18, of Lethbridge, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

Frances Marie Fransen, 39, of Barnwell, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on June 8.