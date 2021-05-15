CALGARY -- Lethbridge police have arrested two men in connection with a drug bust in park this week.

Officials say members of the crime suppression team and priority crimes unit were working together on an investigation into possible drug activity.

On May 13, police were conducting surveillance on two men in a vehicle, with the knowledge that the driver of the vehicle was prohibited from driving.

As officers watched the vehicle, they saw it park near Galt Gardens and then the men got out, with one of them concealing a can of bear spray.

With the assistance of the downtown policing unit, officers then moved in to arrest the two men without incident.

A search of the suspects revealed:

16.5 grams of fentanyl

5.9 grams of methamphetamine

2.7 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms)

Two cans of bear spray

A folding knife

A collapsible baton

A small amount of cash

Drug paraphernalia

Anthony Douglas Johnston, 26, is charged with:

two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon

two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

four counts of operating a motor vehicle while prohibited

Brendan James Taylor, 24, is charged with:

three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon

two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

four counts of failing to comply with release order conditions

Both were remanded into custody and are expected in court on May 17.