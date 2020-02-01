CALGARY -- Charges have been laid against eight people in connection with the execution of a search warrant at a Lethbridge home that resulted in the seizure of drugs and recovering of stolen property.

Investigators say the warrant was issued in connection with a number of bike thefts in the west end of the city as well as a break-and-enter at a home on 13 Street S.

When officers arrived at the home at 4:18 p.m. on Jan. 31, they found eight people inside as well as evidence of drug use and drug trafficking.

A subsequent search also discovered stolen property including bike parts and stolen ID.

Three bikes, which have since been returned to their rightful owners, were also recovered.

In total, police say 17 charges were laid and over $9,000 worth of stolen property was seized.

Jade Tiffany Little, 30, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Three counts of unlawful possession of identity documents

Possession of a stolen credit card

Little was released on a number of conditions and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 6, 2020.

Bradley Peter Smith, 53, of Lethbridge, is charged with two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000. He is currently in police custody and is awaiting a hearing.

Nicholas Blaine Heavyrunner, 25, of Lethbridge, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking. He is currently in police custody and is awaiting a hearing.

Sandra Kelly Harris, 51, of Lethbridge, is charged with possession of a controlled substance. She is currently in police custody and is awaiting a hearing.

John Carl Wipf, 38, of Lethbridge, is charged with four counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000. Wipf was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28, 2020.

Jerimiah Timothy Holy White Man, 34, of Lethbridge, is charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on Mar. 26, 2020.

Elishia Joel Daychief, 41, of Lethbridge, is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Daychief was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14, 2020.