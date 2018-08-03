Authorities in Lethbridge have captured a man believed to be behind a series of thefts from vehicles, including a number of recent incidents at a popular running area.

Following a short investigation, police arrested Trevor Vernon Melnychuk, 44, at a south side home and found more than 80 items of stolen property including bank cards, ID, a passport, cell phones, purses, wallets, cash, keys, medications, electronics, collector coins, gift cards and many other items.

He has been charged with:

22 counts of possession of stolen credits cards

six counts of possession of identity documents

theft under $5,000

mischief under $5,000 (damage to property)

Officials believe that Melnychuk committed the crimes to feed a drug habit.

Lethbridge police say the arrest is good news but is also a reminder to residents to never leave any valuables behind in their vehicles at any time.

If you happen to be going out for a run, bring only essential items like your keys, ID, phone, cash/debit card and keep them with you while you are out.

Anyone who happens to witness further suspicious activity such as people looking inside vehicles or trying door handles should not hesitate to contact police at 403-328-4444.