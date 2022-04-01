Lethbridge police arrest suspect in donation box theft

Lethbridge police have arrested a man in connection to the theft of a donation box from a downtown business and the attempted theft of another.

The attempted theft happened first, at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said the suspect tried to take the donation box at a Wendy's location on Scenic Drive South but was stopped by staff and ran off.

About 15 minutes later, police were called to a Tim Hortons on Scenic Drive South for reports a donation box had been stolen. Officers found the box nearby but the money was gone.

Police said Wednesday it's believed the same man is responsible for both incidents.

On Thursday, thanks to information from the public, police arrested a man in downtown Lethbridge.

Officers say a man matching his description is also believed to be responsible for stealing items from a Circle K location on Sixth Avenue on Wednesday.

Alexander Louis Harsanyi, 28, of Calgary, is charged with theft under $5,000 (shoplifting), theft under $5,000 and two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court appearance on May 11.