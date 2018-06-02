Two men are facing charges after Lethbridge police say an explosive was set off in an alley early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene in the area of 9 Avenue and 17 Street S. at about 1:00 a.m. for reports of a gunshot.

Responding officers found the remains of a small explosive device that had been set off.

No one was injured and no property was damaged as a result.

Two men were arrested after a subsequent investigation.

Lethbridge police continue to investigate the incident.