CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Lethbridge police arrest two men after explosive detonated in alleyway
Published Saturday, June 2, 2018 12:09PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 2, 2018 12:14PM MDT
Two men are facing charges after Lethbridge police say an explosive was set off in an alley early Saturday morning.
Police were called to the scene in the area of 9 Avenue and 17 Street S. at about 1:00 a.m. for reports of a gunshot.
Responding officers found the remains of a small explosive device that had been set off.
No one was injured and no property was damaged as a result.
Two men were arrested after a subsequent investigation.
Lethbridge police continue to investigate the incident.