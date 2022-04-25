Lethbridge police arrest woman accused of using robbery victim's card

Lethbridge police released this photo on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 of a woman they're hoping to identify. Lethbridge police released this photo on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 of a woman they're hoping to identify.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina