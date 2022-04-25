Lethbridge police arrest woman accused of using robbery victim's card

Lethbridge police have arrested a woman accused of using a stolen bank card taken from a robbery victim.

Police say the card was taken from a man while he was walking in the area of 23 Street and 6 A Avenue north at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 27.

"He was assaulted by two unknown males who stole his wallet before fleeing on foot," said police in a news release.

The victim's stolen bank card was then used at two nearby businesses.

Earlier this month, police release a photo of a female suspect identified through security camera footage.

On Monday, police said officers arrested a suspect "without incident" the day before.

Dawn Ila Hart, 43, of Lethbridge is charged with use of a stolen credit card and possession of a stolen credit card.

She is scheduled to appear in court on May 2.