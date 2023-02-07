Lethbridge police ask for public assistance in search for missing teen

Lethbridge police are working to find a missing teen, and they need your help.

Police say Andrew "Georgie" Rabbit, 17, left Sifton Family Services on an unsupervised break just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 and hasn't been seen since.

Rabbit is described as 5'11" and about 195 pounds with a medium build.

He has a medium complexion, police say, black hair and no facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark-blue jacket, dark toque, dark pants and gloves.

If you spot him, police ask that you call 403-328-4444 and reference file #23050682.