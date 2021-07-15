CALGARY -- Investigators are looking for security video or any other information about a number of suspicious fires that recently occurred in Lethbridge's south end.

Lethbridge police say they were called to the scene of the first of five incidents, in the area of 43rd Street and 20th Avenue S., at about 11 a.m. on July 15.

None of the fires resulted in damage to any buildings and officials say they have occurred mainly in back alleys.

Police are now turning to the public in the hopes that someone might have some security video that could have captured an image of a suspect or suspects.

They are also seeking to speak with witnesses who might have information about the fires.

Anyone who might be able to help is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service's complaint line at 403-328-4444.