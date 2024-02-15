CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lethbridge police at scene of 'critical incident'

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied) An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)
    Lethbridge police are advising members of the public about a "critical incident" on Thursday morning.

    At about 5:10 a.m., officials say police officers were at the scene in the 700 block of Eighth Avenue South.

    There is no further information about what is happening.

    "(We) are requesting that the public avoid the area while police manage the unfolding event," police said in a news release.

    This is a developing story and we will have more information when it is available…

