Lethbridge police at scene of 'critical incident'
Lethbridge police are advising members of the public about a "critical incident" on Thursday morning.
At about 5:10 a.m., officials say police officers were at the scene in the 700 block of Eighth Avenue South.
There is no further information about what is happening.
"(We) are requesting that the public avoid the area while police manage the unfolding event," police said in a news release.
This is a developing story and we will have more information when it is available…
BREAKING Judge sets March trial date in Donald Trump's New York hush-money case
Donald Trump's hush-money trial will go ahead as scheduled with jury selection starting on March 25, a judge ruled Thursday, turning aside requests for a delay from the former president's defence lawyers.
Makers of COVID-19 protective equipment seek over $5 billion in damages from Ottawa
Canadian manufacturers of masks and other equipment for protecting against COVID-19 are seeking more than $5 billion in damages from the federal government, saying Ottawa misled them about buying and helping sell their products.
B.C. cafe owner alleges landlord offered rent reduction for sexual relationship
A café owner from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has filed a human rights complaint alleging her former landlord tried to pressure her into having a sexual relationship in exchange for reduced rent.
EXPLAINER Nukes in space? What is the nuclear weapon the U.S. is warning Russia might use?
What is the space-based nuclear weapon that the United States has warned Congress and allies in Europe that Russia could use against the West's satellites?
She arrived at JFK airport in 1971 and two men were waiting for her. Here's how she ended up married to one of them
When Linda Ford arrived in New York, two men turned up to greet her - one a handsome architect, the other a dashing Air France employee. Here’s what happened next.
Gunfire at Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration kills 1 and wounds nearly two dozen, including children
A mass shooting near the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday sent terrified fans scrambling for cover and left 21 people wounded -- including at least eight children -- and a mother of two dead.
Air Canada's chatbot gave a B.C. man the wrong information. Now, the airline has to pay for the mistake
Air Canada has been ordered to compensate a B.C. man because its chatbot gave him inaccurate information.
Brantford, Ont., woman sentenced to house arrest for defrauding doulas
The Brantford woman who defrauded and deceived doulas was sentenced Wednesday. Her victims – and even the judge – expressed disappointment with the outcome.
Many Canadians say prescription costs are so high they're having to split their pills or skip doses
As the federal government negotiates a pharmacare deal to address medication coverage, a new survey reveals that some Canadians are resorting to cost-cutting means to save on critical prescriptions.
Edmonton
-
Union, city realize any negotiated raise for Edmonton civic workers who voted overwhelmingly to strike 'a balancing act'
Workers for the City of Edmonton and its public library who voted overwhelmingly over the last week in favour of strike action want a fair raise "that does not impact taxpayers severely."
-
No vote held on proposed public spaces bylaw, council asks for more data
Edmonton city council has ordered more research into a bylaw that could have banned visible drug use in all public places, restricted panhandling, and loosened rules for food trucks.
-
Vancouver
-
Man caught shoplifting twice in 1 hour: Port Moody police
Police in Port Moody say a man was caught shoplifting twice in one hour Tuesday evening as officers were in the area for a loss-prevention project.
-
-
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP continue search for missing ice sailor in Shediac Bay area
Search teams continued to look for a missing ice sailor in the Shediac Bay, N.B., area Thursday morning.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck in Eastern Passage: police
Police say a pedestrian has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Eastern Passage, N.S., Thursday morning.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.
Vancouver Island
-
Charges stayed in massive drug case marred by Victoria police misconduct
Drug charges have been stayed against three men who Victoria’s police chief once described as being “at the top of the fentanyl trafficking pyramid in British Columbia.” The investigation that led to their arrest and a $30-million seizure of drugs, guns and cash is stained by police misconduct.
-
Victoria condo fire temporarily displaces dozens of people
Sixty people have been temporarily displaced by an overnight condo fire in Victoria – and some of the owners say they’ve been told they could be out of their home for a year.
-
Toronto
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
'Heavy snow' to fall on Toronto, much of southern Ontario Thursday
Toronto is currently under a winter weather travel advisory with a burst of heavy snowfall expected to arrive in the region later today.
-
Woman seriously injured in Davisville Village shooting
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in the Davisville Village area late Wednesday night.
Montreal
-
Biggest snowfall of the month so far expected in Montreal
Montrealers should expect a slow commute Friday morning as a disturbance could bring snow to southwestern Quebec starting Thursday night.
-
Quebec adds 280 doctors, but 4 regions lose family physicians
Quebec is continuing to expand its medical workforce, with 280 more doctors added to its health care network over the past year, according to the latest data from the CMQ.
-
Investigation into the impact of wait times for children in Quebec youth protection
The Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse announced Thursday that it has opened a systemic inquiry into the impact of wait times for children in youth protection.
Ottawa
-
First significant snowfall in a few weeks to hit Ottawa during afternoon commute
The first notable snowfall in a few weeks is in the forecast, Environment Canada says.
-
No injuries reported following church fire in Ottawa's southwest
No injuries were reported following a fire at a church in Richmond, southwest of Ottawa, Ottawa Fire Services says.
-
Former Ottawa’s CFRA meteorologist Cindy Day featured on ‘Jeopardy’
Former Ottawa’s CFRA meteorologist Cindy Day is now a celebrity after her name was dropped on the hit TV show “Jeopardy” Wednesday night.
Kitchener
-
-
Conestoga College student killed in crash near London
Two students, one from Conestoga College and the other from Fanshawe College, were killed in a crash Wednesday that left another eight people hurt.
-
Regional councillor calls living situation 'inhumane' for Conestoga College's international students
A Waterloo Region councillor is criticizing Conestoga College’s response to the housing crisis after an encounter with an international student.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. couple going strong 60 years after meeting at Valentine's dance
Some say Valentine’s Day is all about the commercial hype, but for one Saskatchewan couple, it’s the day they made a lifelong love connection.
-
Sask. care home workers rally for new contract outside LutherCare office
Employees of LutherCare group homes rallied outside the corporate office on Wednesday, calling on their employer to get to the bargaining table.
-
James Smith Cree Nation deploys new indigenous-led emergency alert system
A community-driven solution designed by and for Indigenous communities is now available in app stores.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING SUV driver killed in Highway 144 crash with commercial vehicle
A northern Ontario man is dead after a crash involving a commercial vehicle and SUV on Highway 144 on Wednesday in the Cartier area north of Sudbury, police say.
-
-
Incoming snowstorm expected to bring up to 15 cm, many school buses cancelled
Environment Canada issued weather alerts across northeastern Ontario on Thursday morning as an approaching storm is expected to bring up to 15 cm of snow.
Winnipeg
-
'No one listened': Mother of teen slain in Carman says CFS ignored her safety concerns
The grieving mother of a teen who was among a family killed in Carman, Man., over the weekend is demanding answers – saying her daughter was placed in the home where she died by Winnipeg Child and Family Services despite warnings that it wasn't safe.
-
Bus passenger stabbed by man uttering racial slurs: police
A man in his 20s is recovering after being stabbed by a man who was uttering racial slurs on a Winnipeg Transit bus Tuesday night.
-
Silica sand mine project to bring hundreds of jobs to Selkirk
A silica sand project near Hollow Water First Nation is moving forward, leading to hundreds of new jobs.
Regina
-
Canada-wide warrants issued for suspects in 2023 Regina homicide
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is yet again asking the public for help in its investigation of July 2023 homicide.
-
-
