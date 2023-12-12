CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lethbridge police block off area near north side home

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied) An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)

    Lethbridge police are warning the public to stay clear of a high-risk situation in that city's north end.

    At about 10:30 a.m., police issued a statement about a dangerous incident at a home in the 100 block of St. James Boulevard North.

    No details about the situation are available.

    This is a developing situation and we will have more details when they come in…

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau seeks 'sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza alongside Australia, New Zealand PMs

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Israel and Hamas must work toward 'a sustainable ceasefire,' starting with another pause in hostilities. The comment comes in a joint statement with Trudeau's Australian and New Zealand counterparts, hours ahead of a United Nations vote on whether to call for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News