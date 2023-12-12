Lethbridge police block off area near north side home
Lethbridge police are warning the public to stay clear of a high-risk situation in that city's north end.
At about 10:30 a.m., police issued a statement about a dangerous incident at a home in the 100 block of St. James Boulevard North.
No details about the situation are available.
This is a developing situation and we will have more details when they come in…
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau seeks 'sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza alongside Australia, New Zealand PMs
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Israel and Hamas must work toward 'a sustainable ceasefire,' starting with another pause in hostilities. The comment comes in a joint statement with Trudeau's Australian and New Zealand counterparts, hours ahead of a United Nations vote on whether to call for a ceasefire in the Middle East.
AGING IN CANADA With Canada's senior population set to reach 'historical levels,' what will this mean for younger generations?
New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.
Passengers lodge in CAF barracks after Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight forced to land in Canada
Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.
NDP seeking 'tough measures' against Speaker Fergus, stop short of calling for resignation
Embattled House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus may be able to weather the current political firestorm over his personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as the NDP revealed Tuesday they are pushing for sanctions, rather than his ouster.
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old girl
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantal Desjardins.
After record year, unreliable weather pushes Canada's maple syrup production to five-year low
New figures from Statistics Canada show maple syrup production hit a five-year low in Canada this year, a trend the agency blames on severe storms and changing temperatures.
Revealing allegations on Nijjar death meant to 'put a chill' on India, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he chose to reveal a possible link between the Indian government and the killing of a Canadian to 'put a chill' on India amid concerns in the Sikh community over safety.
Price of baby formula spiked more than 20 per cent in one year amid shortages
When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) closed the Abbott Nutrition formula plant in Michigan last year, it triggered a North American-wide baby formula shortage and impacted families across Canada, retail expert Doug Stephens told CTV's Your Morning Tuesday.
'We are living in a housing crisis': Canada consulting on reviving 'wartime housing' design catalogue
In its latest efforts to address Canada's housing crisis, the federal government is launching consultations to revive a revised version of a wartime housing effort: a standardized pre-approved design catalogue, with the aim of helping speed up construction.
Edmonton
-
6 hospitalized after ETS bus, dump truck crash in northwest Edmonton: police
Emergency crews were called to northwest Edmonton on Tuesday morning after an Edmonton Transit Service bus and a dump truck collided.
-
Man wanted for second-degree murder could be in Edmonton: RCMP
A man charged with the second-degree murder of a northern Alberta resident could be in the capital city, police say.
-
Edmonton-based bus company facing 223 charges, $108K in fines
More than 200 charges have been laid against Edmonton-based bus charter Alberta North Transportation Ltd.
Vancouver
-
New Westminster kidnapping suspect arrested in Kitimat
A third suspect who was wanted in connection with an armed kidnapping in Metro Vancouver earlier this year has been arrested.
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigating indecent exposure at VIU
Mounties in Nanaimo are appealing to the public to help identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at Vancouver Island University.
-
AGING IN CANADA
AGING IN CANADA With Canada's senior population set to reach 'historical levels,' what will this mean for younger generations?
New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.
Atlantic
-
Thousands of Maritimers without power day after windy, rainy storm
Thousands of electricity customers across all three Maritime provinces remain without power Tuesday after a strong weather system moved through the region.
-
Officer injured after being hit, dragged by car during traffic stop: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says an officer was injured after they were hit with a car during a traffic stop in Campbellton.
-
Elderly Cape Breton man living with dementia missing
Cape Breton Regional Police are looking for an 87-year-old man who went missing Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigating indecent exposure at VIU
Mounties in Nanaimo are appealing to the public to help identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at Vancouver Island University.
-
B.C. Conservatives awaken from decades in dormancy ahead of 2024 vote
The first blip on the radar signalling a potentially new player in British Columbia politics occurred in the summer byelection to fill the seat vacated by former New Democrat premier John Horgan.
-
Celebrate Christmas with the Greater Victoria holiday lights map
It's back! Your guide to the best and brightest Christmas displays in Greater Victoria is here for another year.
Toronto
-
Soleiman Faqiri's jailhouse death ruled a homicide
Jurors in a coroner's inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail have recommended the province create a designated 'inspectorate' for corrections, as they ruled Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide.
-
Ontario is the only province offering the new RSV vaccine to eligible groups for free. Here's what to know
Ontario is currently the only province offering the new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine to eligible residents free of charge.
-
Brampton jewelry store targeted in second smash-and-grab style robbery
Just as the owners of a Brampton jewelry store were picking up the pieces from a brazen smash-and-grab style robbery last month, the store has been targeted again, according to police.
Montreal
-
Jury finds teen guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Jannai Dopwell-Bailey
A teenager accused of killing 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey as he left his Montreal school in 2021 has been found guilty of second-degree murder.
-
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old girl
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantal Desjardins.
-
Tom Brady plays for the Montreal Expos? Company explores 'what if' in new ad
What would the world be like if NFL superstar Tom Brady had instead played baseball with the Montreal Expos?
Ottawa
-
27 Ottawa drivers charged with impaired driving offences over the weekend
The Ottawa Police service has charged 27 drivers in the city of Ottawa with impaired driving offences between Thursday evening and Monday morning.
-
Police looking for suspects in Cumberland Street swarming assault and robbery
The Ottawa Police Service is looking for three suspects involved in an alleged 'swarming' robbery and assault against a food delivery driver on the evening of Oct. 30.
-
Two people with severe injuries after vehicle strikes wheelchair in Tamworth, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a collision between a driver and a man in a wheelchair with a person riding on the back in Tamworth, Ont. on Monday evening.
Kitchener
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash near New Dundee
The crash is the second at the same location in just over a week.
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman faces 'forced financing' fiasco while car shopping
A Kitchener, Ont. woman discovered that some dealerships didn’t want her cash while shopping for a new car.
-
Kitchener incident that left one woman dead and another hurt under investigation
A 71-year-old woman was found dead in a Kitchener apartment Monday morning. Another woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mayors pitch Via Rail plan that offers tantalizing possibilities
A group of Saskatchewan mayors were in the province's largest city to pitch a long-shot plan that could transform the province.
-
Sask. driver's vehicle covered in tar from unmarked highway construction
A Saskatchewan woman is frustrated because of damage to her vehicle that happened on Highway 51 south of Saskatoon, and she’s having trouble finding out who’s responsible.
-
Volunteer crew battles two major fires in Martensville
Volunteer firefighters in Martensville were dealing with two major fires in the community on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Changes coming to Canada Pension Plan in 2024
The limit of how much of your income you contribute to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) has increased over the years, but 2024 will see a significant change for middle income earners.
-
131 wanted suspects arrested, $158K in drugs seized during police sweep in North Bay area
A joint police effort in the North Bay area in November resulted in the arrest of 131 wanted suspects who were evading police and $158,390 in illicit drugs being seized.
-
Candle fire gets out of control in North Bay, causes extensive smoke damage
A resident of a basement apartment in North Bay tried to extinguish a candle fire themselves Tuesday morning, but things got out of control.
Winnipeg
-
Police make arrest in St. James homicide; continue search for second suspect
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest in a St. James homicide that took place last month, but continue to search for a second suspect.
-
Former Manitoba missionary couple convicted of child sex crimes in Dominican Republic
A missionary couple, previously living in Manitoba, have been convicted of sexual crimes against children in the Dominican Republic.
-
Mounties catch four people trying to illegally cross Canada-U.S. border
Manitoba RCMP say officers caught four people trying to illegally cross the Canada-U.S. border over the weekend.
Regina
-
Owner of Regina window company charged after alleged $250,000 fraud
A contractor in the Regina area is facing a criminal charge after allegedly defrauding clients of more than $250,000 over the course of a year.
-
'Pennies on the dollar': Sask. should be getting more from companies mining its potash, paper finds
Potash companies operating in Saskatchewan are not paying enough royalties, according to a research paper from the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy.
-
'We're working hard': Regina Pats' Vaughan twins taking strides in second WHL season
Twin brothers Corbin and Jaxsin Vaughan are in their second season with the Regina Pats and have been named to the NHL’s ‘Preliminary Players to Watch List’ ahead of the 2024 draft.