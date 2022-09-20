The Lethbridge Police Service's ongoing effort to crackdown on unsafe driving led to dozens of tickets, an arrest and several roadside sanctions for impaired driving this weekend.

The traffic response unit continues to conduct highly-visible traffic enforcement on random summer weekends as they attempt to curb speeding, racing, stunting and loud vehicles in the city.

On the weekend, traffic response unit patrol members:

Issued five immediate roadside sanctions for drinking and driving;

Issued 30 tickets under the Traffic Safety Act;

Found one person driving with a suspended license;

Arrested one motorist on an outstanding warrant; and,

Issued one immediate roadside sanction warning.

Any Lethbridge resident who has traffic-related concerns regarding a specific area of the city is encouraged to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444.