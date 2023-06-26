Lethbridge police charge 2 impaired drivers in weekend blitz
Two people have been charged with impaired driving following a safe driving initiative in Lethbridge.
Police issued 54 tickets as part of the weekend operation.
"The goal of the ongoing enforcement initiative is to provide safer roads for all users by targeting impaired driving, speeding, excessive vehicle noise, racing, stunting and other illegal behaviours in areas throughout the city where members of the publics have reported concerns," police said in a statement.
The campaign is expected to continue throughout the summer, with members of the Lethbridge Police Service's traffic unit posted in highly visible locations over the next few months.
Officials say a similar initiative, conducted in 2022, "resulted in a decrease of traffic complaints."
Anyone with traffic concerns in specific areas of Lethbridge is asked to call 403-328-4444.
