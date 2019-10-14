CALGARY -- Friday, an off-duty member of the Lethbridge Police Service spotted a stolen vehicle in a local parking lot, off of Walshe Drive.

Police located and arrested three people in the stolen vehicle. They subsequently discovered stolen property in the truck, which the trio had used Thursday to commit a number of thefts across southern Alberta the night before.

The accused are 26-year-old Nevada Vandermeer, charged with 26 counts of possession of drugs, stolen vehicle, and stolen property; 29-year-old Cayden McRae, who faces 20 counts of possession for stolen truck and other stolen property; and 31-year old Kenzie Anderson, who faces fivecounts of possession of stolen property.

All three were held at LPS awaiting a release hearing.

A Lethbridge police officer was poked by an uncapped needle while conducting the property search.