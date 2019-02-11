Lethbridge Police have charged a male and female following numerous incidents where personal information was collected and used to commit identity fraud.

An investigation by the Economic Crimes Unit began after over 30 victims had mail stolen or documents taken from their vehicles in November and December 2018.

The stolen mail included tax assessments, pay stubs, cheques, credit card statements, personal letters, pre-authorized credit letters and personal details were gathered from social media accounts.

Police say the subjects used that information from the stolen documents to obtain names, dates of birth, Social Insurance Numbers, addresses, bank account and credit card information.

Investigators say the individuals filled out online applications and were successful in obtaining a vehicle, guitar and loan using a digitally altered driver’s license and pay stub.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kyle Anthony Blakely of Lethbridge faces 84 criminal charges including possession of stolen property, uttering a forged document, fraud, false pretenses, make/possess identity documents, possession of undelivered mail, possession of credit card data and more.

His bail hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Tammy Judy Yolanta Kotowski of Lethbridge faces 52 criminal charges including, possession of undelivered mail, possession of stolen property, possession of credit card data, make/possess identity documents, fraud and more.

Police have issued a warrant for her arrest and if you know where she is you are asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.