CALGARY -- A portion of a major road in Lethbridge is closed to traffic as police investigate the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Lethbridge police say the incident took place at 12 Ave. on Mayor Magrath Drive South at approximately 9:40 a.m.

The southbound lanes of Mayor Magrath Drive South are closed between 10 Ave. and 12 Ave. South for the investigation.

"Please avoid the area while first responders work on the scene," police said in a release.

There are no details on the condition of the patient.