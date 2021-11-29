Lethbridge police conduct very merry checkstop, collecting gifts, food, cash and gift cards

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

The Lethbridge Police Service Charity conducted a very merry check stop Sunday in an effort to help vulnerable community members add a little joy to their holiday season.

The event, held in front of the Enmax Centre, collected new, unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items and money, all of which is being donated to the Christmas Hope campaign, which is a collaborative project involving the Interfaith Food Bank, Lethbridge Food Bank, Lethbridge Family Services (Angel Tree), the Salvation Army's Toys for Tots program and My City Care's Shop of Wonders.

Despite a howling wind that blew throughout the day, the check stop was a success story, bringing in 792 gifts, 595 kilograms of food, and over $1,260 in cash and gift cards.

Lethbridge police service charity, Nov. 28, 2021

“Christmas Hope isn’t just a Christmas program. . . it is the shared experiences of an entire community, told with such emotion and clarity, that it lifts us,” said Michelle Galucci, campaign manager for Christmas Hope. “We are so thankful to LPS for being a part of that experience.”

“Thanks to everyone in the community who dropped by to donate and all of our partners and volunteers who helped with the Charity Checkstop this year,” added Const. Stewart Kambeitz. Donations to the Christmas Hope campaign will continue to be accepted through Dec. 20. For more information on the campaign, go to https://www.christmashope.ca/