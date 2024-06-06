Lethbridge police expand online options for reporting less serious crimes

CALGARY
    Lethbridge police have expanded the options for residents to report less serious crimes online. (Photo: X@lethpolice) Lethbridge police have expanded the options for residents to report less serious crimes online. (Photo: X@lethpolice)
    Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.

    LPS is expanding its online portal to include more non-emergent complaints that don’t require officers to attend.

    You can report lost property, property or vehicle damage up to $10,000 and theft under $10,000, request information reports and there’s a new traffic complaint tab for non-emergent incidents involving dangerous or aggressive driving.

    You cannot report collisions, impaired drivers or incidents involving an immediate concern for public safety online.

    The changes help free up officer time to investigate more serious complex matters.

    To file a report, go to lethbridgepolice.ca.

