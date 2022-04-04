Lethbridge police focus on speeding in April STEP program

Lethbridge police are focusing on the dangers of speeding in the April Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).

Police say while speeding can seem like a relatively low-risk way to save a few minutes on your daily commute, it can be extremely dangerous.

"Speeding increases the risk of a collision occurring and the greater the speed, the more severe that collision will be," said a March 31 news release.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service, 25.3 per cent of fatal collisions in Canada involved speed, up from 22.8 per cent in 2018.

Police will be using the April traffic program to remind drivers that speed limits do not indicate the maximum speed drivers should travel.

"They are the maximum speed permitted when conditions are ideal," said a news release.

Other than keeping yourself and others safe, driving at a safe speed can also protect your wallet. Any speed that is unsafe for the current conditions is illegal, and can result in a $243 fine.

In addition, any fine for exceeding the speed limit by 50 km/h or less can range from $81 to $495. If you’re in a construction zone, these fines double.

Speeding also increases the distance needed to safely stop a vehicle, police said.

Provided by the Government of Alberta, this chart illustrates the minimum stopping distance for various speeds on smooth, dry pavement. (Supplied)