Lethbridge police hope to identify donation box thief

Lethbridge police are looking to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with the theft of a donation box from a downtown business and the attempted theft of another.

The attempted theft happened first, at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said the suspect tried to take the donation box at a Wendy's location on Scenic Drive South but was stopped by staff and ran off.

About 15 minutes later, police were called to a Tim Hortons on Scenic Drive South for reports a donation box had been stolen. Officers found the box nearby but the money was gone.

Police believe the same man is responsible for both incidents, and released photos of the suspect on Wednesday.

Anyone who is able to identify the man is asked to call the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.