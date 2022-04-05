Lethbridge police hope to identify woman accused of using robbery victim's card

Lethbridge police are looking to the public for help identifying a woman who allegedly used a stolen bank card taken from a robbery victim.

Police say the card was taken from a man while he was walking in the area of 23 Street and 6 A Avenue north at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 27.

"He was assaulted by two unknown males who stole his wallet before fleeing on foot," said police in a news release.

The victim's stolen bank card was then used at two nearby businesses.

On Tuesday, police release a phot of a female suspect identified through security camera footage.

Anyone who recognizes the woman pictured is asked to call the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477.