Lethbridge police identify suspect wanted in bear spray attack on liquor store worker
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old man in connection with a February bear spray attack during a robbery in Lethbridge.
Lethbridge police are seeking Zachary Bottle, who also goes by the name Tracyn Healy, as part of the investigation into the Feb. 23 robbery at the Ace Liquor location on Aquitania Boulevard West.
During the robbery, bear spray was discharged at an employee while the suspect stole merchandise. The worker was treated by EMS on scene.
Police released surveillance images and tips from the public led investigators to identify Bottle as the suspect. He is wanted on charges of robbery and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.
Anyone with information regarding Bottle's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
