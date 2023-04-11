Lethbridge police investigate armed robbery

Lethbridge police are investigating after a bank in the city's north end was robbed at gunpoint.

Officials say a man entered a CIBC bank in the 500 block of 13th Street North at 4:15 p.m. and pointed a firearm at the employees.

After he was given an undisclosed amount of money, he fled northbound.

Anyone who was in the area between 4 and 5 p.m. or may have dash-cam footage or surveillance video from outside their home or business is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444.