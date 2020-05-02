LETHBRIDGE -- Police in Lethbridge say a man's body was discovered Saturday morning in a local park.

Officials say they were notified about a man who was believed to be sleeping against a fence in Assiniboia Park, in the 100 block of Jerry Potts Boulevard at about 7 a.m.

When EMS arrived at the scene, they determined the man was dead.

Police were called to the scene and are now conducting an investigation.

While it is still in its early stages, officers say they have not found any evidence to suggest his death was the result of foul play.

No further information is being released at this time.