An investigation is underway into an on-ice incident at the Quest for the Cup tournament involving a referee and several adults.

The incident occurred Sunday during the 3-on-3 hockey tournament at the ATB Centre in Lethbridge for children between the ages of seven and 12. Cell phone video shows five unidentified people approach an official on the ice. The ref originally skates backwards away from the members of the group who are not wearing skates. One of the males makes his way to the ref, appears to shove the official and the ref responds by throwing a punch. The ref and the male fell to the ice and a third person intervenes.

The events that prompted the incident have not been confirmed and High Performance Hockey, the organizers of the tournament, issued the following statement Sunday evening:

Earlier today, an altercation occurred at our Quest for the Cup tournament. This incident is receiving significant attention on social media and should serve asan example to all about the importance of ensuring the rink is a safe place for our children. Actions like this have no place in our game.

The Quest for the Cup tournament is an opportunity for players to enjoy the game of hockey with their friends. For that reason, we are especially disappointed to see an act like this occur.

We are fully cooperating with Lethbridge Police Services as they investigate this incident.

CTV Lethbridge has been in contact with one of the people who was on the ice during the confrontation. The man, name withheld, declined to comment on the incident but confirms he is a parent of one of the players.