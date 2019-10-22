CALGARY – Members of the Lethbridge Police Service have released a suspect description after a nine-year-old boy reported an abduction attempt.

Police responded Monday afternoon to a home on Mt Sunburst Place West Monday after a boy said a man followed him into alleyway and grabbed him by the hand. The boy had ran home after successfully managing to pull away from the man.

Officers and K-9 members scoured the neighbourhood but were unsuccessful in their attempts to locate the offender.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black hoodie and black pants who may have had a tattoo of a skull on his left arm.

The alleged abduction attempt was reported a week to the day after a man allegedly attempted to grab a seven-year-old girl through a fence on neighbouring Mt. Sunburst Way West.

Anyone with information regarding the abductions or suspicious activity in the neighbourhood is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers