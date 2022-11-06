Lethbridge police investigating carjacking, assault of 77-year-old woman
Lethbridge police are investigating after a 77-year-old woman was assaulted late Friday afternoon and had her vehicle stolen from a Bank of Montreal parking lot.
The incident took place around 4:50 p.m. at the Bank of Montreal along the 600 block of 4 Avenue South.
A woman parked her white Hyundai Santa Fe and was going into the bank when a man grabbed her from behind, took her keys and threw her to the ground. He took the vehicle and fled at high speed. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Saturday, police discovered the vehicle abandoned on the side of the road along Highway 3 east of the city.
The suspect is described as a young man in his late teens, with black hair. He was wearing dark clothing and a dark-coloured toque.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 and reference File 2224253. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
