Lethbridge police issue 115 tickets during Street Machine Weekend 2022

Lethbridge police say over a hundred tickets were handed out during Street Machine Weekend.

The 44th annual event, billed by organizers as the biggest car weekend in southern Alberta, ran from July 8 to 10.

During that time, officers issued 115 violation tickets under the Traffic Safety Act.

According to police, the majority of tickets were issued for stunting and equipment violations.

There were also three criminal charges laid, eight warrants executed, three vehicles towed and one immediate roadside sanction caution issued for drinking and driving,

"Police also appreciated the respectful and responsible behaviour exhibited by the large majority of those participating in sanctioned Street Wheelers’ events," said a Monday release.

For more information about the Street Wheelers Car Club you can visit the group's website.