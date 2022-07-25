Lethbridge police issue 24 tickets, apprehend impaired driver during weekend enforcement
Lethbridge police issue 24 tickets, apprehend impaired driver during weekend enforcement
Lethbridge police say one impaired driver was removed from the road and dozens of tickets were issued during a traffic enforcement initiative over the weekend.
The goal of the initiative, which will continue on random weekends over the next few months, is to make the roads a safer place.
"Public complaints about speeding, racing, stunting and loud vehicles have increased, and the traffic response unit hopes the highly visible police presence will help reduce these behaviours," said a Monday police release.
This past weekend, police issues 24 tickets for various traffic violations and one Immediate Roadside Sanction Fail for drinking and driving
Anyone with concerns about traffic issues in specific areas of Lethbridge is asked to call 403-328-4444.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Read the full text of Pope Francis' speech and apology
Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools during a visit to Maskwacis, Alta. Read the full text of his speech, translated from Spanish.
DEVELOPING | Shooting suspect, 2 victims killed in Langley, B.C.: RCMP
A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting multiple people in Langley, B.C., was killed by police Monday morning.
Victims of brazen double homicide in Whistler, B.C., identified
The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has identified the victims of a brazen shooting in Whistler, B.C.
WATCH LIVE | Blair, Lucki deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players are testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Canadian citizen killed in Ukraine with three other foreign volunteer fighters identified
A Canadian citizen who died recently in Ukraine has been identified as a volunteer fighter who was part of a special operations group within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
Ontario announces back-to-school plan to 'catch up' from pandemic
The Ontario government has released a plan to help students catch up following two years of interrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Storms cause significant damage across eastern Ontario; tornado suspected
Crews from Environment and Climate Change Canada and Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project are investigating to determine whether tornadoes are responsible for damage across eastern Ontario following storms Sunday night.
Edmonton
-
Live updates: 'I am deeply sorry,' Pope Francis apologizes to Indigenous people in Maskwacis
The head of the Catholic church delivered on Monday an apology to Indigenous people on their own land for its role in Canada's residential schools and the traumas experienced there.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
Nordegg evacuation alert over; 500-hectare wildfire now 'being held': province
A wildfire west of Red Deer maintained about 500 hectares over the weekend but is no longer classified as burning out of control, says Alberta Wildfire.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Shooting suspect, 2 victims killed in Langley, B.C.: RCMP
A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting multiple people in Langley, B.C., was killed by police Monday morning.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Social worker accused of stealing from B.C. kids in care sentenced to jail time
A British Columbia social worker will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty in a case involving money stolen from children in the province's care system.
-
Heat warnings cover most of B.C. with temperatures expected to reach 40 C in some areas
British Columbians are being advised to brace for extreme heat this week as Environment Canada issued heat warnings covering most of the province.
Atlantic
-
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Blair, Lucki deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players are testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senior Mountie who oversaw investigation into N.S. mass shooting testifies at inquiry
The senior Mountie in charge of the investigation into the 2020 mass shooting that claimed 22 lives in Nova Scotia is testifying today at a public inquiry.
Vancouver Island
-
Environment Canada issues heat warnings as Vancouver Island temps to hit 35 C
Much of Vancouver Island, including Victoria and Nanaimo, B.C., is under a heat warning Monday that's expected to carry through the week.
-
Pilot in 'serious condition' after emergency landing in Qualicum Beach, B.C.
The pilot of a small plane is believed to be in "serious condition" after making an emergency landing at Qualicum Beach Airport on Sunday night.
-
Canada seeking new torpedo countermeasures for military submarines
The Canadian navy is on the hunt for a new system to defeat hostile torpedoes as it works to extend the life of its four Victoria-class submarines through the mid-2030s.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces back-to-school plan to 'catch up' from pandemic
The Ontario government has released a plan to help students catch up following two years of interrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
These are the 10 most expensive homes in Ontario
Ten of the 25 most expensive homes in Canada’s largest cities, worth millions of dollars, are based in Ontario, a new report has revealed.
-
Allegedly stolen Toronto dog to be reunited with owner
A dog that was allegedly stolen in Toronto earlier this month is set to be reunited with its owner on Monday.
Montreal
-
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
-
Quebec Cree community skipping Pope's visit, focusing on healing activities at former residential school
The Cree community of Chisasibi that is undergoing an investigation into possible graves near two residential schools on its territory will not be sending a delegation to meet with Pope Francis in the provincial capital.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Ottawa
-
Storms cause significant damage across eastern Ontario; tornado suspected
Crews from Environment and Climate Change Canada and Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project are investigating to determine whether tornadoes are responsible for damage across eastern Ontario following storms Sunday night.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
OPP seize $500,000 worth of illegal drugs in Ottawa bust
Ontario Provincial Police say officers have seized half a million dollars worth of illegal street drugs following a bust in Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
Berry Vrbanovic announces run for a third term as Kitchener's mayor
Berry Vrbanovic announced he is running for re-election in the upcoming municipal election.
-
Friends, family mourn loss of Kyle Dow after fatal motorcycle collision
A young Paris, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a beloved husband and father of two after a tragic motorcycle accident earlier this month.
-
Ontario announces back-to-school plan to 'catch up' from pandemic
The Ontario government has released a plan to help students catch up following two years of interrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Search continues for missing Saskatoon mom, son after truck found near river
A search was underway Monday morning on the South Saskatchewan River as police worked to find a missing woman and her son.
-
After 10 years playing, Saskatoon group splits $111,045 lotto win
A group from Saskatoon has been playing the LOTTO 6/49 draw together for more than 10 years with some of the members playing together for a total of 25 years.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Northern Ontario
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
Sentencing delayed for northern Ontario man who murdered his brother
Kerry Burke, who admitted to murdering his 56-year-old younger brother, will have to wait three more months to learn his fate after his Sudbury sentencing hearing was adjourned Monday morning.
-
Senior, 65, among those charged with stunt driving in northern Ontario
A 65-year-old driver from Komoka, Ont., has been charged with stunt driving, one of several people charged with the offence in recent days in northern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Pope Francis apologizes for excluding Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during pilgrimage
Pope Francis has apologized for not being able to attend multiple Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during his penitential pilgrimage to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.
-
Woman arrested for attempting to stab bus driver: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service arrested a 41-year-old woman after she allegedly attempted to stab a bus driver over the weekend.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Regina
-
Presence of BA.5, BA.4 subvariants rise in latest Regina wastewater analysis: U of R
The presence of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants increased in Regina's wastewater last week, according to the latest analysis from the University of Regina.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
Argos beat shorthanded Riders 31-21 to sweep season series
A late-game scoop and score dashed the Saskatchewan Roughriders' hopes of beating the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium.