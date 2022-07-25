Lethbridge police issue 24 tickets, apprehend impaired driver during weekend enforcement

Lethbridge police say one impaired driver was removed from the road and dozens of tickets were issued during a traffic enforcement initiative over the weekend.

The goal of the initiative, which will continue on random weekends over the next few months, is to make the roads a safer place.

"Public complaints about speeding, racing, stunting and loud vehicles have increased, and the traffic response unit hopes the highly visible police presence will help reduce these behaviours," said a Monday police release.

This past weekend, police issues 24 tickets for various traffic violations and one Immediate Roadside Sanction Fail for drinking and driving

Anyone with concerns about traffic issues in specific areas of Lethbridge is asked to call 403-328-4444.