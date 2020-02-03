LETHBRIDGE -- Lethbridge police have seized food from a backyard after an owner reported two dogs died after being poisoned over the weekend.

Police were called to the home in the 400 block of 28th Street S. on Sunday after the large-breed dogs were reportedly poisoned during the overnight hours.

The owner reported the animals began howling and acting strangely before collapsing. They were taken to a vet where they later died.

"All members of the public, particularly those who live in the area, are advised to be extra vigilant if they have young children or pets," reads a release from police.

"Watch out for any strange items in yards or common areas that dogs, cats or children could ingest."

Anyone who has information, or has experienced a similar incident, is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.