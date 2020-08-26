CALGARY -- The Lethbridge Police Service is warning business owners following three separate responses to businesses on Tuesday due to bomb threats.

According to LPS officials, all three businesses received emails indicating a bomb had been placed inside the building and would be detonated if a significant amount of Bitcoin wasn't transferred.

No explosives were located during the searches of the three buildings and investigators determined there was no credible threat to public safety.

Police say the emails appear to have been mass generated and there have been similar email threats reported in other communities.

Anyone who receives an email bomb threat is encouraged to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444.