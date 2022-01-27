Lethbridge police launch Operation Cold Start to reduce vehicle warm-up thefts

Lethbridge police are joining law enforcement agencies throughout the province in a campaign aimed at reducing the number of vehicles stolen during cold winter months.

Operation Cold Start begins on Monday. The initiative will see officers educate drivers who leave their vehicles on and unattended on the dangers of what they're doing.

"While cold weather brings many challenges for drivers it also provides opportunities for would-be thieves, as vehicles are often left unattended and idling to warm up," police said in a Thursday news release.

Officials said 31 vehicles were reported stolen in Lethbridge in December 2021 compared to nine the month before.

In all, there were 244 vehicles reported stolen in Lethbridge in 2021, compared with 224 in 2020 and 274 in 2019.

During Operation Cold Start, police will look for unattended and idling vehicles and determine if they're unlocked and/or have keys in the ignition. If the owner is nearby,police will speak with them.

If the owner cannot be located, police will instead leave a pamphlet on the vehicle outlining how to prevent warm-up thefts.

Lethbridge police say Alberta has the highest per capita auto theft rate in Canada, with about 25 per cent of stolen vehicles in the province left idling.