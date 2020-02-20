LETHBRIDGE -- Lethbridge Police usually look for criminals, but this week, they're looking for someone else: the owner of a lost wallet full of money.

That's because the police are in possession of a wallet full of loot that a Good Samaritan discovered Sunday in the parking lot of the Exhibition Grounds, which they handed over to security staff.

The wallet contained a 'large quantity' of cash, and was passed along to the Lethbridge police.

The incident took place during an automotive parts, antiques and collectibles swap meet that more than 2,000 people attended.

Police will return the wallet, and the cash, to whoever is able to provide proof of ownership and to tell them the exact amount of money inside it.

Prospective owners or anyone with information can contact the LPS Property and Exhibits Unit at 403-330-5017.