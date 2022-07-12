Lethbridge police looking for information about stolen container

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Lethbridge Police are asking for public help in relation to a break and enter that took place between July 5 and 6 in Heritage Heights.

Someone stole a wheeled-plastic container from a home on Heritage Circle West. It's described as red and white in colour, and contained a number of folders of sheet music that were of significant value to the owner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or download the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.