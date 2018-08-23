Two men have been arrested and charged following a Wednesday morning investigation prompted by a stolen vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

According to officials with the Lethbridge Police Service, officers spotted a stolen sedan in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven and Ace Liquor in the 2600 block of Scenic Drive North at approximately 3:00 a.m. and determined the vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run.

As the police unit approached the vehicle, the driver and passenger allegedly exited the car wearing masks and holding weapons. Officers arrested the two men without incident and seized a collapsible baton and a knife.

As a result of the investigation, Levi Cyprian Harris, 21, and Alexander Roxby Styra, 18, have been charged.

Harris’ charges include:

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Disguised with intent to commit an indicatable offence

Failing to remain at the scene of an accident

Dangerous driving

Breach of a recognizance (two counts)

Styra has been charged with:

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Disguised with intent to commit an indicatable offence

The accused remain in custody and were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.