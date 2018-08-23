CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Lethbridge police nab armed men ahead of suspected convenience store robbery attempt
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 3:20PM MDT
Two men have been arrested and charged following a Wednesday morning investigation prompted by a stolen vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.
According to officials with the Lethbridge Police Service, officers spotted a stolen sedan in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven and Ace Liquor in the 2600 block of Scenic Drive North at approximately 3:00 a.m. and determined the vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run.
As the police unit approached the vehicle, the driver and passenger allegedly exited the car wearing masks and holding weapons. Officers arrested the two men without incident and seized a collapsible baton and a knife.
As a result of the investigation, Levi Cyprian Harris, 21, and Alexander Roxby Styra, 18, have been charged.
Harris’ charges include:
- Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
- Possession of a dangerous weapon
- Disguised with intent to commit an indicatable offence
- Failing to remain at the scene of an accident
- Dangerous driving
- Breach of a recognizance (two counts)
Styra has been charged with:
- Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
- Possession of a dangerous weapon
- Disguised with intent to commit an indicatable offence
The accused remain in custody and were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.