CALGARY -- A Lethbridge police officer was charged with assault in relation to an incident involving a prisoner earlier in 2020.

That took place Feb. 9, 2020, in a Lethbridge police short term holding facility, between the officer and a prisoner inside a cell. The prisoner wasn't injured in the altercation.

That prompted a complaint by the prisoner, which was investigated by the police department's professional standards unit, being forwarded to the Crown, which recommended a charge of assault.

The officer was subsequently relieved of duty without pay pending the outcome in court.

"In this case I believe exceptional circumstances exist," said Lethbridge police chief Scott Woods, "that warrant the relief of duty without pay for the good of the police service and to uphold public expectation that police officers be held to the highest standards."

The decision to relieve the officer from duty without pay will be reviewed within 30 days.

David Easter was charged with a single count of assault. He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in provincial court Nov. 4.

Easter was previously charged with assault in a 2013 incident, when he was accused of striking an intoxicated man he was trying to arrest. He was found not guilty.