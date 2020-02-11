Lethbridge police are investigating following a serious two vehicle collision that took place on University Drive between Bridge Drive and Highway 3 in Lethbridge Tuesday evening.

The incident took place between a half ton truck, which was knocked sideways, and an SUV on a stretch of road where the speed limit is 80 kilometres an hour.

There was no word on injuries. The road is closed while investigators work on the scene and the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story...

With files from Terry Vogt