Lethbridge police on scene in high-risk incident

    Lethbridge police are on scene at what they describe as a ‘high-risk incident’ on 9 Avenue South Wednesday afternoon.

    At 3:54 p.m., police issued a statement asking the public to avoid the area around the 1200 block of 9 Avenue South.

    They also asked that parents picking up children from Fleet Bawden Elementary School use 12th Street South and go to the roundabout on the west side of the school.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

