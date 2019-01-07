Police in Lethbridge are warning fentanyl users in the community about an extremely potent batch of opioids that are being circulated on city streets.

The warning comes after two people died from suspected overdoses over the last 24 hours.

Police believe that a ‘bad batch’ of opioids is making the rounds.

Officials are advising users to do so at a supervised consumption site or to have Naloxone and someone who knows how to use it nearby.

No further details are being released on the two deaths.