Lethbridge police release photo of suspected thief

Lethbridge police have released a photo of a person they want to speak with in connection to the theft of an item from a vehicle this week.

It happened in the 400 block of 7 Street South on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Police haven't said what was taken.

The suspect is described as wearing distinctive ripped jeans, boots and backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444 or to contact Crimes Stoppers anonymously.