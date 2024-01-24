Lethbridge police replace old armoured rescue vehicle with something new

The Lethbridge police are trading in their vintage Armoured Rescue Vehicle (ARV) for a new one.

The vehicle, designed to protect members of the public and police during violent, armed confrontations and other high-risk incidents, is a Teradyne Gurhka MPV. It will replace a 1993 converted armoured carrier truck that the department bought used six years ago which, the LPS said in a Wednesday media release, “has become unreliable, posing a risk to officer and public safety.”

In 2022 and 2023, the older ARV was deployed 17 times in incidents the LPS describes as “armed, barricaded, subjects, high-risk warrant executions and large-scale public protests and demonstrations.”

Comparatively, there were 12 such incidents in 2021 and five in 2020.

“It is critical for the preservation of the safety of the public and our officers, that we have equipment that meets industry standards,” said Lethbridge police chief Shahin Mehdizadeh, in a release. “This rescue vehicle will save lives.”

The Lethbridge Police Service’s new Armoured Rescue Vehicle (ARV) will better protect members of the public and police during violent, armed confrontations and high-risk incidents that have increased over the past few years. https://t.co/88lpJ2xvop #yql pic.twitter.com/4AgeiURhLH — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) January 24, 2024

Over the past three years, the LPS says it has responded to close to 12,000 calls for service involving firearms and other weapons.

“Weapon-involved calls are becoming more and more frequent and in the past few years our country has seen a significant increase the volume of protests and demonstrations as well as an escalation in violence that put police and the public at risk,” said Mehdizadeh.

Armoured rescue vehicles provide ballistic coverage that allows police to maintain closer containment in high-risk situations, or to enter a crisis point to save hostages.

They also have special capacities to rescue citizens and officers, deploy chemical munitions and allow medics to be closer to the scene for rapid-response treatment.

The new vehicle cost just over $500,000. It has an anticipated lifespan of 20 years.