Lethbridge police say 99.5% of calls resolved without use of force
The Lethbridge Police Service says its officers were able to de-escalate situations in the vast majority of calls without the use of force last year.
The service released annual data on the use of force by its officers during a recent presentation to the Lethbridge Police Commission. That information indicated that in nearly 37,000 calls for service, 99.5 per cent "were resolved without any use of force."
The information was based on the "use of force" reports filed by officers in 2022, which are mandatory whenever the use of force used to arrest a suspect exceeds "cooperative handcuffing" or "escort techniques."
Those reports are then reviewed by higher-ranking members to determine issues and trends and evaluate current training procedures.
"The 0.5 per cent of cases where force was used involved 231 subjects. There were no fatalities and no injuries requiring hospitalization," police said in a statement.
"Of the subjects involved, 24 sustained minor injuries that did not require treatment and 17 received out-patient treatments – for example, injuries sustained during canine apprehensions. With respect to officers, 14 sustained injuries that did not require hospitalization."
During 2022, Lethbridge police officers did not discharge their firearms and the most common use of less-lethal force options involved conducted energy weapons or Tasers.
The second most common was the deployment of police service dogs.
The LPS says all of its officers are highly trained in multiple different techniques used to arrest suspects.
"All LPS officers receive comprehensive training in verbal communication, de-escalation and disengagement techniques, incident assessment and threat identification as well as use of force techniques.
"When officers respond to a call they're trained to assess the situation and subjects involved, re-assess as the matter evolves and in most cases the use of de-escalation and disengagement techniques to help gain the benefit of time and options enables a resolution that does not involve any use of force or result in injuries."
