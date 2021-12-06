Lethbridge police say annual Christmas Check Stop campaign off to a strong start

The Lethbridge Police Service says the start of its annual ChristmasCheck Stop campaign got off to a solid start over the weekend with hundreds of drivers screened.

In total, police said 825 drivers were screened at various locations throughout the city on Saturday and Sunday.

As a result, officers issued four immediate roadside sanctions fails, four immediate roadside sanctions for people who were found to have alcohol in their system despite having a learner's licence or graduated licence, and one 24-hour suspension.

Additionally, officers issued 13 tickets for alcohol or cannabis infractions. One firearm was seized for safekeeping with no criminal charge, police said.

The ChristmasCheck Stop program will continue through the rest of December.

If you observe a driver you suspect may be impaired, you're asked to call 911 as soon as it's safe to do so.