Lethbridge police screened 525 vehicles this weekend during Christmas Check Stop campaign

The Lethbridge Police Service says more than 500 vehicles were stopped over the weekend as its annual Christmas Check Stop campaign continued.

In total, police said 525 drivers were screened.

As a result, officers issued three immediate roadside sanctions fails, one immediate roadside sanction warning for a driver found to have a blood/alcohol content of .05 or greater and three immediate roadside sanctions for people found to have alcohol in their system despite having a learner's licence or graduated licence.

Lethbridge police say with the assistance of Alberta sheriffs they took two drivers with suspended licences off the road, issued 25 tickets and towed nine vehicles.

The Christmas Check Stop program will continue through the rest of December.

If you observe a driver you suspect may be impaired, you're asked to call 911 as soon as it's safe to do so.